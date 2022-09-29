A petition launched by the 3 Dads walking group to get suicide prevention added to the school curriculum has reached 10,000 signatures in just five days.

Andy Airey from Cumbria, Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester and Tim Owen from Norfolk came together after their daughters took their own lives.

They are currently midway through a 600-mile walk across the UK to each of the devolved parliaments raising awareness of suicide, and hoping to get the topic spoken about in schools in a safe and age-appropriate way.

The total signatures on the online petition means the government has to respond to the proposal, but the three bereaved parents are hoping to reach 100,000 signatures so the issue can be debated in parliament.

It is the dad's second walking challenge, after the trio raised almost £1 million for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus in their daughter's, Sophie, Beth, and Emily's, memory in 2021.

Mike Palmer said: "Even though people said we made a difference, we realised there was still a job to do.

"One of the things that really became clear after meeting so many bereaved parents, was our young people aren't really equipped with the life skills to keep them safe in later life."

Beth, Sophie and Emily - who all died by suicide. Their dads have fought to raise awareness ever since. Credit: 3 Dads Walking

In their latest effort the 3 Dads are walking to all four UK parliaments in a bid to get suicide prevention onto the school curriculum.

Writing on the online petition page, the dad's say the want suicide to be spoken about as part of Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) lessons.

They say: "We want suicide spoken about in schools in a safe and age-appropriate way. Speaking about suicide saves lives

"The Department for Education are conducting a review of the RSHE curriculum; this petition calls on the DfE to include suicide prevention within the statutory guidelines of the new curriculum.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of under-35s in the UK and over 200 school-aged children take their lives each year. Yet suicide is not currently referenced in the school curriculum."Having recently been invited to hear the former Secretary of State’s statement regarding the new 10-year Suicide Prevention Strategy, we were heartened to learn how seriously Government was taking this critical subject, but we feel efforts need to go further if we are to save lives."

The route the 3 Dads are taking Credit: ITV News

If you would like to donate to 3 Dads Walking, or track their journey from all four parliaments, visit their website.

They have also now launched an online petition to get suicide awareness added to the school curriculum.