A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and child cruelty after a suspected incident at a nursery in Oldham which left a baby critically ill.

The North West Ambulance Service was called to the nursery on Manchester Road at 3:45pm on September 21.

A seven month old baby girl was found in a critical condition and and taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The child’s parents are being kept updated and are being supported by the investigation team.

Extensive enquiries continue to be conducted to establish the circumstances of how the child’s condition deteriorated.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are conducting an investigation with support from partners at Oldham Council and Ofsted relating to the suspected incident.

The woman who was arrested has since been interviewed before being released on bail.

GMP say they believe this is an isolated incident and detectives from Oldham's Child Protection Unit are working closely with all necessary partners as part of this ongoing investigation.

Criminal proceedings are active and the forces is urging people to refrain from speculation and commentary online.

Anyone with any concerns can contact us on 0161 856 8851 quoting incident 2285 of 21/09/2022.