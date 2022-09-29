Dates for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix have been confirmed by organisers.

The event sees riders race around the famous 37.73-mile Isle of Man TT course, on both classic and modern bikes.

Like its famous counterpart, riders still reach average speeds of more than 120mph, completing the circuit in under 20 minutes.

The Grand Prix racing event made its return this year after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When will it take place in 2023?

Qualifying with start on Sunday 20th August and finish on Thursday 24 August.

Racing will commence on Friday 25th August and conclude on Monday 28 August 2023.

A contingency session on Tuesday 29 August will also be made available in the event of any postponements or delays to the race schedule.

Next year, the Manx Grand Prix will be celebrating its 100th anniversary with a full additional program of special events.

Organisers say it will 'pay tribute to the event's long-established history', while also looking ahead to the 'future successes yet to come'.

Riders take on the world-famous 37.73-mile TT course. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

John McBride, Chairman of the Manx Motorcycle Club said: "As we now focus on the preparations for 2023, I look forward to seeing fans return to the Manx for our Centenary celebrations.

"It’s going to be an incredibly special year as we celebrate an event that is so well-established in the Island’s road racing heritage."

The event had received criticism from some fans in 2022 for its reduced racing schedule, which is something that will continue next year.

Addressing this issue, John said: "Due to visitor travel patterns and work commitments for many local residents, racing can no longer take place across a full two-week period due to shortages across the whole spectrum of volunteers; race officials, medics and marshals.”

Full details of the centenary event, alongside a full racing schedule, are yet to be released.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...