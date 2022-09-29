A Liverpool-born RAF airman who died when his fighter was shot down over the Netherlands has been buried there, 82 years after his final flight.

John Stuart Mee Bromley was buried at Jonkerbos War Cemetery on Wednesday 28 September, at a service attended by representatives of the RAF, The British Embassy in The Netherlands and local dignitaries.

Members of the Queen’s Colour Squadron of the RAF bore his coffin as an RAF musician sounded the Last Post at the ceremony.

The headstone of Leading Aircraftman John Stuart Mee Bromley at Jonkerbos War Cemetery in the Netherlands. Credit: Ministry of Defence

Bromley was rear gunner in a single engine, two-seater fighter aircraft piloted by Pilot Officer (Plt Off) Thomas.

The plane was shot down over the Netherlands near Dordrecht. Thomas bailed out and later escaped to England where he confirmed Bromley’s death.

Bromley’s remains were discovered along with aircraft fragments which were then identified by the RAF Air Historical Branch and RAF Museum.

Personnel from the Queen’s Colour Squadron bear the remains of Bromley to his final resting place. Credit: Ministry of Defence

Tracey Bowers from the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre said: "We are grateful to the local community in the Netherlands which has taken such a keen interest in this case, and are here today to pay their respects to LAC Bromley.

"I reflect today on the grief and sadness that must have been felt by his mother; to lose her only child. We thank him for his service and for his ultimate sacrifice."

John Stuart Mee Bromley was born on 17 March 1916 in Toxteth Park, Liverpool. He was baptised in the city on 15 June 1916.

His mother Constance was said to be so distraught over her son’s death that a welfare officer delivered the confirmation of her son's death because a letter might be "more than she could bear".