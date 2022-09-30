The manager of AFC Fylde has resigned from the National League club after being charged with sexual assault.

James Rowe was appointed the manager in March 2022 on a three-year contract after a spell at Chesterfield.

AFC Fylde released a club statement which said: "Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe's resignation as manager of the club.

"Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment from anyone at this time."

Rowe also managed Gloucester City and was in charge of Chesterfield from November 2020.

He left by mutual consent in February 2022 and was then appointed Fylde manager a month later on a three-year contract.

AFC Fylde currently stand fourth in National League North with just one point off top spot. Credit: PA Images

In January Derbyshire Police said officers had received a report of a man having sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield.

They added that the offence is alleged to have taken place in November 2021.

Rowe is due before magistrates court on 7 November.

