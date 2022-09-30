Play Brightcove video

Zoe Muldoon surprised Martin with his award as he waited for a train

Martin Hibbert has been named Granada Reports' Regional Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards.

He received the award for his fundraising efforts, following the Manchester Arena terror attack which left him paralysed from the waist down.

Martin climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in a specially-adapted wheelchair to raise money for charity, and to help "move mountains" for other disabled people.

The 45-year-old hopes to raise £1 million to fund the Spinal Injuries Association, who support thousands of people across the country.

Martin reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in a specially-adapted wheelchair.

Martin was metres away from the bomb that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena terror attack in May 2017.

He had been at the Ariana Grande concert with his daughter Eve who was 14 at the time.

Eve sustained a "significant" brain injury and Martin suffered a severed spinal cord from shrapnel from the bomb, which left him paralysed from the waist down.

Martin then spent six months in hospital and was told he would never walk again, but after meeting a support officer from charity Spinal Injuries Association, he was determined to keep going and turn an appalling act of terror into a force for good.

What is Pride of Britain?

Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.