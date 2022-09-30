People living in Whitefield had to be evacuated from their homes after a hand grenade was reported to have been found on a street.

The police believe that two men on a motorbike "placed a hand grenade outside a house and then fled the scene" in Bury. The incident took place at Randale Drive in Whitefield.

Bomb disposal experts, police officers and firefighters were all called to the "item of concern".

After tests and examination, police have now confirmed that this item was a hand grenade.

People have reported to the police that at around 9.26pm on 29 September, two males pulled up on the street on a motorbike and placed the device in front of a house.

They then are said to have left the scene and no-one was injured.

Residents on Randale Drive were evacuated, but nobody was injured. Credit: MEN Media

A cordon was put in place as bomb disposal experts assessed the grenade after residents were evacuated.

Locals reported hearing a "loud bang" as they heard a "controlled explosion" being carried out.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have assured residents that patrols will now be stepped up in the area as an investigation is carried out.

Chief Superintendent Chris Hill, of GMPs Bury district, said: "I would firstly like to thank local residents for their co-operation and support while the cordon was in place last night.

"This incident will undoubtedly cause concern and worry in the local area but I’d like to reassure residents that we will have an increased police presence in the area while our investigation progresses.

"We are following up on a number of lines of enquiry this morning in an attempt to track down those responsible.

"It has been reported to us that at around 9.26pm last night, two unknown males were spotted pulling up on Randale Drive on a motorbike, before placing the device in front of a property on the street and leaving.

"Thankfully the device was not detonated and no one was injured.

"I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have any information at all, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that we have not already seen, to please get in touch at your earliest opportunity."

GMP asks anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 8154 or gmp.police.uk quoting log number 3303 of the 30th September 2022.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

