Police are digging on Saddleworth Moor after reports a skull has been found which could be that of Moors murder victim Keith Bennett.

The 12-year-old was snatched by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley 58 years ago, but his remains have never been found.

Five children were killed by Brady and Hindley between 1963 and 1965.

The victims, Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12, Keith Bennett, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17, were buried on Saddleworth Moor.

Brady ignored repeated requests from Keith's late mother, Winnie Johnson, over several decades to identify the location of his makeshift grave so she could give her son a proper Christian burial.

She died in 2012, and Keith's brother Alan Bennett has continued the hunt for his body.

Brady and Hindley were jailed for life in 1966. Hindley died in 2002 in prison. Brady went on hunger strike in 1999 and, after several failed attempts to be moved to a prison, he died in Ashworth Hospital in May 2017, aged 79.

