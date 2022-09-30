Three men have been arrested after graffiti was sprayed onto Chester City’s historic walls and other buildings.

Over the past six months graffiti has been appearing on the walls, which are a scheduled monument, and the Northgate Locks, which are Grade two listed.

After an investigation by Cheshire Police's Rural Crime Team three men aged 20, 20 and 18 have now been arrested on Thursday 29 September, on suspicion of criminal damage.

They have since been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Mike Ankers said: “People come from all over the world to see the historic sights we have in the city.

"Our heritage is vitally important, not only for the economy, but for the fascinating links to history it represents - so to see this mindless vandalism of the city walls and locks is incomprehensible.

"We want to reassure people we are determined to protect such sites by identifying and taking action against anyone who damages or defaces them.”