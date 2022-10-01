A Liverpool man extradited from Spain is facing terrorism charges after arriving back in this country.

37 year old Kristofer Thomas Kearney, formerly from Petherick Road in Liverpool is a British national who was based in Alicante. He is facing two charges of disseminating a terrorist publication.

The prosecution allege the offences took place on two dates in January and March last year amid a “significant social media presence and extreme right-wing mindset”.

Kearney was arrested by Spanish police in March under a warrant obtained by British counter-terrorism police in relation to an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism.

He was brought back to the UK at the beginning of September. He was arrested upon his arrival, then charged and remanded into custody.

On Friday, he appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey. The trial will start in June next year.