Play Brightcove video

Merseyside Police have charged Thomas Cashman, 34, with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot in her home in Liverpool.

Olivia, nine, died after being shot in the chest as her mother, Cheryl Korbel tried to stop a gunman entering their home in Dovecot on 22 August.

Cheryl, 46, was also injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

At a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters, Chief Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said Thomas Cashman, 34, from Grenadier Drive, West Derby, has been charged with the murder of the school girl.

Cashman has also been charged with the attempted murders of Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, and Nee.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

A second man, Paul Russell, 40, from Snowberry Road, West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday 3 October.

Ms Corr said the charges had been authorised following “the review of a file of evidence received from Merseyside Police”.

Also speaking at a press conference on Saturday 1 October, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the investigation remained "live" and "continues in earnest".

He said: "Today we have charged an individual with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia.

"This is still very much a live investigation and therefore our work involved in it continues in earnest.

"At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, this includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapons and indeed those who are hiding the weapons used in this incident.

"I therefore need people to come forward and speak to us.

"We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I want to ask for that continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia’s family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice."

He continued: "Our thoughts today are with Olivia’s Mum and Dad, Cheryl and John Francis, and their families, who throughout the last few weeks have shown incredible strength, courage, and dignity."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

Those with CCTV/dashcam/smart doorbell footage that could help inquiries can be downloaded on the dedicated public portal for Olivia's murder, which will go straight through to the investigation team.