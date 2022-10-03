A 65-year-old man has been slashed in the stomach with a 'dagger-style' knife after refusing to hand over the keys to his Range Rover.

Police were called to Longsight Park in Bolton at around 2pm on 2 October after the man was approached by two males in dark clothing, wearing face coverings.

One was armed with a machete, while the other had a dagger, officers say.

They victim was slashed twice in the stomach and rushed to hospital for treatment.

The air ambulance was later seen landing on the park, while the police helicopter was also deployed.

Greater Manchester Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault with intent to rob.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives have issued descriptions of the two suspects, believed to both be white males and around the age of 20, slim built and around 5’8” and 5’10”.

One man had a black baseball cap, black jogging bottoms and black tracksuit, wearing a ski mask covering the lower part of his face and was armed with a machete.

The other suspect, believed to be armed with the dagger, also had a black baseball cap with a distinctive red trim, black jogging bottoms, black tracksuit top and was wearing a full-face balaclava.

Detective Inspector, Stuart Woodhead of Bolton’s CID said: “We understand this will be a worrying incident for those in the local area, but rest assured we are working hard to identify the two suspects and continue to increase patrols to offer reassurance.

"This happened in broad daylight in a public place, so we would urge anyone with details either of the incident or who may know who the two suspects are to come forward."

Can you help?

If anyone has any information they are urged to ring the Greater Manchester Police's Bolton district direct on 0161 856 5757.

Alternatively details can be shared via the LiveChat portal on gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.