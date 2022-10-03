Sir Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band have cancelled a number of shows on their tour of the US and Canada after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for Covid.

On Sunday, Ringo, who turned 82 in July, cancelled performances at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness.

On Monday, it was confirmed Sir Ringo had tested positive for Covid and would be cancelling five more performances.

A statement said "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home.

"As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

On 30 September, Ringo used social media to say he was looking forward to the next leg of his tour after playing a gig in Toronto.

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Lethbridge, as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton.

Ringo's tour will remain on hold until he recovers.