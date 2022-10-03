British GP Speedway rider Robert Lambert has been allowed to race for Belle Vue Aces after the move was originally turned down by the sport's governing body.

Lambert, who rides for two clubs in Sweden and Poland where the season has finished, fell foul of a rule which states no club can make any new signings after a certain stage of the British Speedway season.

But Belle Vue appealed the decision and the British Speedway board have since made a U-turn.

This means Grand Prix rider Lambert will be racing on the Aces in their Premiership League Play Off Semi-Final against Ipswich on Monday 3 October.

He comes in to replace long-term injury rider and Aces number one Max Fricke.

Fricke's season has come to an abrupt end following a recent crash while competing for his Polish 1st division team Zielona Gora.

Max Fricke is out for the rest of the season Credit: Ian Charles

Belle Vue Aces CEO Mark Lemon said: “We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Belle Vue Speedway and look forward to seeing him in action for the team in Monday’s Play Off meeting.

“The injury to Max Fricke was a huge blow for us on the eve of the play-offs, and we will miss him and his track craft.

“However, we are delighted to be able to bring our team back to a full 1-7 by bringing in Robert under the long-term injury rule.

“It has been a tough few days' working towards making this possible and we are happy to have finally been able to secured his services and equally looking forward having Robert with joining us at Belle Vue Speedway.”

Lambert joins his new team mates just 48 hours after confirming his spot in the 2023 SGP Championships.

After an impressive world championship campaign, the Speedway of Nations Champion and team GB stalwart finished an overall 5th in the world.

His only British appearance in 2022 was for Belle Vue’s season opener, The Peter Craven Memorial.