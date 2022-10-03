Play Brightcove video

Leigh Centurions are returning to the Rugby Super League after a 44-12 win over Batley Bulldogs in the Championship Grand Final.

Leigh were favourites for the match after winning all but one of their 27 matches in the regular season.

It is only the fourth time in Leigh's history they have been promoted - a feat achieved by former Wigan boss Adrian Lam in his first season at the club.

The team celebrating with the trophy Credit: Leigh Centurions

Adrian said: "There's always risk going back a step bit with risk I felt comes opportunity. To think we'd get the club and the team back into Super League is an unbelievable year.

"Having said that it's probably my most enjoyable year as coach ever.

"It's just one of those moments I'll never forget and I said that to every single player in there, thank you for what you've done for this club and me as a coach I love you."

A try from Caleb Aekins was the pick of eight on an afternoon where Leigh were in cruise control.

Leigh Centurions' Krisnan Inu kicks a penalty Credit: PA

Krisnan Inu added: "It's an achievement that I'll never forget especially with the team that we have.

"I've been in a lot of Grand Finals and not only to win but this team is unreal and second to none."

"Promotion is a huge achievement for the team and the town with rugby league the number one sport in Leigh.

The Centurions will now try to stay in the Super League for more than one season, something the club is yet to manage.