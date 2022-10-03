A man has died after a driver failed to stop for police in Bolton and crashed.

The man, in his 30s, was a front-seat passenger in a Nissan car that failed to stop for police on Lever Edge Lane shortly after 2am on Sunday 2 October.

A female passenger, also in her 30s, was also rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Greater Manchester Police say it has arrested a person on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers say the person remains in hospital with serious injuries but have not released any further details.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct - the police watchdog - 'in line with standard procedure'.

Police now want to speak to any witnesses of the crash, particularly anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision should call GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 8564741 quoting log number 0334 of 02/10/22.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.