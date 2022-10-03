Mayor of Liverpool reveals breast cancer diagnosis

The Mayor of Liverpool has revealed that she has been treated for breast cancer, after the disease was discovered during a routine screening.

Joanne Anderson says she received a hospital letter "recalling me after my mammogram."

"I hadn’t thought much about the routine screening," the Mayor wrote on the city council's website.

"I didn’t have any symptoms. A biopsy followed before those terrifying words that no one wants to hear were uttered.

"Suddenly, life was vastly different to the day before. I had cancer."

The Mayor, alongside Sir Keir Starmer, at last month's Labour Party conference in Liverpool Credit: PA

Mayor Anderson said she was initially told the cancer was Stage 1 and in the "best case scenario." It was later found to be "Stage 2 - but luckily - still treatable" after surgery. She subsequently underwent radiotherapy treatment.

" When your mortality stares you in the face," she wrote in a blog, "it’s true that you suddenly have a different view and perspective on life.

"You don’t take things for granted or worry about the little things that once seemed so huge.

"Early detection and diagnosis are absolutely key to giving people the best chance of survival. Yes, mammograms aren’t comfortable – but a few minutes of discomfort are certainly worth your life."

Mayor Anderson said her diagnosis "couldn’t have come at a worse time"

Ms Anderson said her cancer diagnosis "came amid one of the most difficult periods Liverpool City Council has ever been through."

"I was signed off for three months, but my job is not one you can take time off from. I took the recommended two weeks off after the operation but needed to get back to work to deal with important issues in the city."

"After attending a full council meeting, a wake-up call arrived when I was struck down with a virus. Clearly my body was telling me I was trying to do too much and that it was owed more respect. I knew I needed to incorporate more balance into my life if I was going to have the best chance of recovery.

"I will be forever grateful to the NHS staff who treated me during this time. The speed with which I was diagnosed and treated was incredible and their compassion, skill and knowledge reassured me throughout that I was in good hands and that everything was going to plan.

"The experience also made me realise the kindness of strangers, particularly women who I had never met. They reached out offering support after going through the same thing – this was both powerful and humbling."