Video report by ITV journalist James McNaney

A former primary school teacher who found a new life as a rapper is helping to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of Manchester's most famous indoor markets.

Joy France uncovered her creative side after discovering Afflecks Palace seven years ago.

The Northern Quarter venue houses independent shops known for selling vintage clothes, jewellery and records. There are currently dozens of businesses operating, including alternative clothing, record shops and retro game shops.

And, to celebrate its 40th birthday Joy has now been named in a book of 40 notable people who have been at Afflecks over the years.

Joy said: "I could fill hours of stories of how Afflecks has changed my life. I discovered I could do performance poetry.

"I now do rap battles. It's just like wow, someone like me gets to do all these things.

"So many people come to Afflecks and feel at home. Where else would you get absolute acceptance and weirdness."

The man who has taken the photos for the birthday book is Wolfgang Webster.

Wolfgang said: "I came here in the 1980s, I was a punk rocker - I found that was my family. To create these portraits has been very challenging but also rewarding."

A special book to remember 40 years of Afflecks Credit: ITV News

Generations of youngsters from across the country have made pilgrimages to the store for more than four decades.

The market has survived a fire in 2017 and was briefly threatened with closure with an expired lease in 2007.

The community built there will hope that it continues for many years to come.