Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has led a fundraiser at The Liverpool Playhouse to help save 'Ron's Place'.

The house in Merseyside is a living art gallery of weird and wonderful artwork and sculptures.

Ron Gittin lived in the house in Birkenhead, and it was only when he passed away that his family found his work had taken over his home.

Each room reflects Ron's love for all things ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome.

Ron's place in Birkenhead Credit: ITV News

Inside the ordinary ground-floor apartment, Ron painted a detailed aquarium watercolour mural and hand-moulded a roaring lion's head fireplace, where he would cook pancakes.

Ron moved into the flat in 1986 and, after an agreement with the landlord, decorated each room with a different masterpiece.

He was known locally as an eccentric character and amongst the gold mine of memorabilia a grenadier guard uniform he often wore.

Ron's niece is leading the fundraising effort to save the house.

In conversation with Jarvis Cocker Credit: Kyle May

Jarvis Cocker has spoken out about the importance of saving Ron's place and on Friday he took part in a fundraiser at the Liverpool Playhouse.

The musician and broadcaster was live in conversation to celebrate the publication of his new book 'Good Pop, Bad Pop'.