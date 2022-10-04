A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been humanely destroyed after a woman was killed when she was attacked by dogs inside a Liverpool house.

Merseyside Police was called by paramedics after reports a 63-year-old woman had been attacked inside the home on St Brigid’s Crescent in Kirkdale.

The woman, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene following the attack at around 4.25pm on 3 October.

Officers say f ive American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and is currently in custody.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: "This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.