Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle accident.

The teenager was driving the motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a car close to the junction Park Road and Boardmans Lane in St Helens.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 12.30am on 4 October, and three people were taken to hospital. The 17-year-old died a short time later.

A 20 year-old man and a 23 year-old man have also been seriously injured.

Merseyside Police say a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man from the St Helens area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They are currently being questioned.

The junction at St Helens Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out.

There are road closures in the local area while the incident is being dealt with and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place.

"We are reviewing CCTV and appealing for anyone who was in the area of Boardmans Lane and Park Road in the early hours to contact us.

“Anyone who believes they have captured something significant on their dash cam or mobile phone is also asked to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to the investigation.”