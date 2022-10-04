Play Brightcove video

High pressure water jets are being used to spray train tracks this autumn in the latest attempt by rail operators to ease delays caused by leaves every year.

Until 12 December, a fleet of six ‘leaf-busting’ trains will shift debris from up to 96,000 miles of track across the North West.

Leaves falling onto the tracks can cause major disruption when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels, Network Rail says.

The build-up of leaf mulch can also make it harder for signallers to detect a train’s location, which can cause serious delays.

£5 million was spent on the North West route during its autumn efforts to keep passengers moving.

Water jets are attached to the machines which spray the rails before a sand-like gel is applied to help passenger and freight train wheels grip the tracks.

Five trains will operate from Wigan, while another train will work from Carlisle Kingmoor depot in Cumbria.

Autumn treatment train in Wigan train shed. Credit: Network Rail

Dave Shawcross, Network Rail seasons delivery manager, said: “Leaves on the line are a big problem for the railway.

"It disrupts services and inconveniences people’s journeys and every year, Network Rail and train operators work together to battle against the elements to get passengers and freight to their destinations.

“We are ready to keep people and goods moving across the North West by running a reliable service for our customers as they return to the railway as a safe and green way to travel.”

