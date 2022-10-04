Tributes are being paid to a "gorgeous lady" who was killed in a dog attack in a Liverpool house.

The 65-year-old mum, named locally as Ann Dunn, was killed in a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall.

Emergency services were called at around 4.25 pm on Monday 3 October, but her injuries were too serious and she died at the scene.

Merseyside Police has since confirmed an investigation has been launched.

The woman died at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Following her death, hundreds have paid tribute to the 65-year-old mum on social media.

Kate Burke said: "RIP gorgeous lady, still can't believe it Ann. Had some good times with you I will never forget."

She added: "I am all so heartbroken for you kids and family right now. Don't want to even think how they feeling.

"So happy I got have old chat with you on Friday even though it was only for 10 minutes, keeping looking [over] your family."

Christine Knowles commented: "So heart breaking R.I.P. Am thinking of all Anns family and friends."

Theresa Smith said: "Heart breaking thinking of all the family, devastated for yous all. R.I.P lovely Ann."

Police remain at the scene as forensic officers continue to comb the scene where 65-year-old Ann Dunn died. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Liverpool John Moores University, where she worked as a cleaner also paid tribute to their "hard-working and dedicated" employee.

They said: “The university community is absolutely shocked and devastated by this tragic loss and to lose Ann in this way is just heart-breaking.

"Ann was hard-working and dedicated and had so many friends across the organisation. It’s just awful and she will be terribly missed.

“Our thoughts at this time are with her family and loved-ones.”

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over to police, and have since been humanely destroyed.

Officers also confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and is currently in custody.