Three dogs with severe disabilities have completed a marathon to raise money for a canine rehabilitation centre.

Lolipop, SuperBran and Odin completed the feat between them, taking it in turn to run and wheel a mile day for 26 days, raising £70,000 for the new Dogs4Rescue Sanctuary.

Emma Billington of Dogs4Rescue said: “The boys don’t know they are disabled, they just get on with living their best lives.

"They love their walks and inspire so many people with their determination and joy for life."

Lolipop was found as puppy in Ukraine, his legs were removed to give him a better quality of life. Credit: Dogs4Rescue

The trio all came into the charity's care after being rescued from overseas.

Two-year-old Lolipop was found as a puppy in the Ukraine, his back legs were removed to give him a better quality of life.

Bran, who is five, was left with paralysed back legs after being hit by a car in Spain and two-year-old Odin was born in Bahrain with a condition that gives him a 'bouncing' back leg walk.

Emma Billington added: "The Marathon has been a team effort making sure none of the boys overdid it, especially little Odin, but he loved taking part.

"Our philosophy is to focus on the things the dogs can do, not the things they can’t.”

The fundraising trio all came into the charity's care after being rescued from overseas. Credit: Dogs4Rescue

The charity crowdfunded £450,000 during lockdown to purchase a 41 acre new site on the outskirts of Accrington, where the new Dogs4Rescue sanctuary will be built.

Two-year-old Odin was put up for adoption but no enquiries came in meaning he now lives full time with the charity. Credit: Dogs4Rescue

Phase one plans include a large fenced dog park and 'adventure playground', as well as a communal log cabin for the dogs accommodation and a smaller log cabin for older and disabled dogs with staff quarters.

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis the team did not set a fundraising target, instead encouraging people to donate whatever they can - even though the economic crisis has seen more dogs than ever in need of rescue.

Bran is known as 'SuperBran' due to his determination to survive against all the odds. Credit: Dogs4RESCUE

Emma Billington of Dogs4Rescue said “ With the current unprecedented crisis in rescue we wanted to start work on the new site before the end of the year.

"As a small independent we cannot solve the crisis but we can free up some rescue spaces by moving 20 of our sanctuary dogs to the new site."

