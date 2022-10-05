Four Blackpool supporters have been charged with throwing a missile during disorder at a game against Blackburn Rovers.

On 31 August, the two teams played a game in the EFL Championship at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool. At half-time, police received reports of disorder in the away area between the North Stand and East Stand. It was alleged the Blackpool supporters, separated by a wooden fence, were throwing missiles.

Using CCTV, police charged the following four men:

Donald Pollock, 31, of Malvern Avenue, Blackpool.

Jack Oldrid, 33, of Beattock Place, Bispham.

Edward Burke, 27, of Lune Grove Blackpool.

Christopher Jones, 21, of Chistlehurst Avenue, Blackpool.

All are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.

PC Stacey Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: “We will not allow or tolerate any disorder at football matches in our county. “Most match-going fans go to games to enjoy the game but, sadly, the behaviour of a few let the majority down. “I must stress, while a number of people have been arrested and charged, our enquiries around this investigation are very much ongoing. We believe other fans were linked to this disorder and we are working with Blackpool FC to identify them.”

The incident occurred at Bloomfield Road Credit: PA

A Blackpool FC spokesperson added: “Blackpool FC fully supports any action taken by police to prevent disorder and ensure the safety of fans. “The club will continue working with police and absolutely will not tolerate any violent behaviour from supporters.”