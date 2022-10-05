Twins who launched a "disgraceful" attack on a group of girls after barging into one after a night out in Manchester have been spared jail.

Police found hair and blood one one of the sister's high-heeled shoe after the "horrible" and violent attack that left several girls injured in the early hours of 2 February 2020.

Sophie and Katie Wood, then both 21, had been out in the city centre and were walking down Deansgate to get a taxi when Sophie bumped into one of the girls.

She is said to have told Sophie to "watch what you are doing", which triggered the twin to launch an attack on the girl, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Sophie Wood, of Openshaw, pushed and punched her, helped by her sister, Katie, who took off her high-heeled shoe and repeatedly hit one of the girls over the head.

(Left) Katie and Sophie Wood launched a brutal attack on a group of girls after a night out in Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

“What happened, it seems, as the group were walking towards Deansgate, Sophie Wood barged into one of the women,” prosecuting, Paul Dockery told the court.

“It may have been by accident. The woman reacted by saying words to the effect of ‘watch what you are doing’ and that spurred Sophie Wood to react.

“She began pushing the girl then punching her and she was helped by her sister. A member of the public filmed the incident on his phone.”

The phone footage, shown to the court, showed Katie and Sophie fighting with the women.

Screams could be heard while Sophie Wood dragged another woman off the floor by her hair and punched her multiple times. "It appeared to be a pummelling action", he said.

During the fight, one of the women said to Katie Wood: “You hit my friends for no reason”, to which she responded by punching and kicking her.

Four women were left with injuries to their faces, arms and legs during the attack.

Greater Manchester Police later tracked down the twins and found a shoe in the car with strands of hair and blood on the straps.

Both Sophie and Katie Wood - who had no previous convictions - pleaded guilty to an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and an offence of affray.

Katie and Sophie Wood appear at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

Mitigating for Sophie Wood, Estelle Parkhouse said her client had drank alcohol on the night out and expressed "embarrassment and remorse".

Ms Parkhouse said: “This is not how young ladies on a night out should conduct themselves. She is well aware of that and is mortified.

“It is thankful nobody was more seriously injured as a result of the actions of both the defendants.”

For Katie Wood, Patrick Harris added: “These are unpleasant offences. This was an isolated incident.”

Handing them both suspended sentences, the judge, Recorder Searle, said: “This was disgraceful behaviour by both of you.

"To your credit, I accept that you are thoroughly ashamed by what happened that night.

“This was horrible to view and horrible for the victims. You have no previous convictions, you have kept out of trouble since the offences and this was wholly out of character.

“I don’t think this will happen again. Don’t let me down.”

Katie and Sophie Wood, both of Louisa Street, Openshaw, now 24, were sentenced to six months imprisonment which was suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work each as well as five days of rehabilitation activity requirements.