Man charged with murder following St Helens crash

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder and causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in St Helens. Brandon Glover, of Pasture Close, St Helens, has also been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm and attempted section 18 grievous bodily harm. The charges relate to an incident at the junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane in St Helens at around 12.30 am on Tuesday 4 October.

The scene of the crash Credit: Google Maps

Glover was remanded into custody and will appear at Wirral Magistrates court on Thursday 6 October. A 19-year-old man who was arrested has been released with no further action. Two other males injured in the incident remain in hospital and enquiries remain ongoing.