Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple, who live in Cheshire, shared a gender reveal video on Instagram showing Fury, 23, popping a “Boy or girl” balloon.

The clip shows the balloon bursting open to reveal pink confetti and the pair hugging as they celebrate the happy news.

Molly-Mae, 23, captioned the video: “Our little… (angel emoji)”

Finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, the couple met during the fifth series of the hit reality show.

They announced they were expecting a baby together in September, with Molly saying: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her finale speech during their time on the ITV show.

The young couple have a combined following of more than 10 million followers on social media.

Molly-Mae is one of the most famous influencers in the UK and the creative director of fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has a successful professional boxing career.

