A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was found "seriously injured" in a park in Greater Manchester died twenty days later.

Police say Headley Barry Thomas, 51, was subjected to a "horrific attack" in Old Trafford last month.

Emergency services were called to an area known locally as Penn Park, off Maher Gardens, at around 3pm on 12 September.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed Mr Thomas, known to loved ones as Barry, died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday 2 October.An investigation is now underway and detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help "piece together" Mr Thomas's movements in the hours before he was found injured.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They also want to speak to a woman who is believed to have found Mr Thomas in the park before an ambulance was called.Detectives say it remains unclear whether Mr Thomas was attacked inside the park or at another location nearby.Three people have previously been arrested in connection with the attack. A 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man have since been bailed by police, while a 38-year-old man was released with no further action.Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: "Since September, we have been working tirelessly to find the person or persons responsible for this horrific attack which has tragically resulted in a much loved man losing his life.

"I’d urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen Barry in the hours leading up to the attack, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible, as your information may just help us solve this investigation and get justice for Barry and his family."At this stage it remains unclear if Barry was attacked in Penn Park or at another location nearby. We need to piece together Barry’s movements on Monday 12 September between 9am and when he was found at around 2:30pm."