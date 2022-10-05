Merseyside Police have arrested a ninth person in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale.

A 22-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre was arrested on Tuesday 4 October on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He is currently being questioned and remains in custody.

Police are also continuing to appeal for information after footage was released of a car believed to have been driven in the Old Swan area shortly before the incident was reported.

Enquiries have identified the car as a grey Hyundai i30 N. The clip shows this car in the Page Moss area earlier in the evening of the murder. The car has not yet been recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We now believe that this car was driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.

"I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.

She added: "This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dash cam or doorbell devices. We also need to know where the car is now."

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA Images

Officers were called to an address on Leinster Road in Old Swan at around 12:40am on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the rear garden with gunshot wounds to her body. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The environmental health officer for Knowsley Council is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.