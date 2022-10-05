Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent Chris Hall reports.

St Helens has announced club legend Paul Wellens as their new new head coach for next season.

The 42-year-old former player replaces Kristian Woolf, who leaves the club for a role in Australia after winning three Grand Finals in a row.

Wellens will be assisted by current France boss Laurent Frayssinous, who has also signed a two-year deal with the Merseyside club.

Paul Wellens was born in St Helens and played for the club almost two decades.

He helped the Saints win two World Cup Challenges, five Super League titles and five Challenge Cups during 495 appearances, before moving on to the coaching staff in 2015.

Wellens was a player performance manager, working with the Academy and then the Reserves, before becoming an assistant coach at first-team level.

His appointment has the backing of the outgoing coach who said the club "won't find anything better than what's sitting in front of them".

St Helens' new coach Paul Wellen played for the club for almost two decades. Credit: PA images

Speaking after his appointment was announced, Wellens said he is "immensely proud" to be named Head Coach.

He said: "Given the fact it is a club that I hold very close to my heart and one that I have been involved with all my life, it is a huge privilege and a huge honour for me.

“I have worked with some great coaches who have been hugely successful and I have had some wonderful experiences along the way too.

"I have learnt a lot I will lean on those experiences as I take the reins as Head Coach."

