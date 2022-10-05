A "truly selfish and wicked man" motivated by "financial greed" cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap metal - causing an explosion which killed a two year-old boy.

George Hinds died after Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe, in the early hours of 16 May 2021.

Experts said the volume of gas - which would have had an obvious sound and smell - would have been so great it would have taken just a light switch to ignite it.

The "neighbour from hell" even boasted to witnesses he would make £400 from the scrap to buy a new car, police say.

The explosion destroyed Greenham's home, and severely damaged the Hinds' property next door, as well as damaging more than 50 others in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, Lancashire.

Sentencing him to 15 years in jail for manslaughter at Preston Crown Court, Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham, said: “Mr Greenham was a selfish and disruptive neighbour.

“He lived his life without regard for the comfort of those who were unfortunate enough to live adjacent to him.”

Speaking outside court after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb said: “Darren Greenham is a purely selfish, self-centred, ignorant man whose blind stupidity of thinking that he could sell gas pipes to just make a bit of money was completely reckless with no regard for anybody’s safety.

"It’s his actions that have caused the death of George which are really unforgivable."

George’s father Stephen Hinds clutched a Paw Patrol toy as he watched the sentencing from the public gallery with George’s mother, Vicki Studholme, and a number of other neighbours.

He previously told the court: "By Darren Greenham cutting a gas pipe to make a few quid I have lost my son, my absolute world."

Judge Altham praised George’s parents, who have been living in a caravan since the explosion, for their dignity and said he shared their “incomprehension” that anyone could put the lives of so many at risk for the sake of stealing “a few lengths of copper piping”.

Greenham, who lived next door to the Hinds family, was described as a “neighbour from hell” by Ms Studholme.

In a statement read to the court when the sentencing hearing started, Ms Studholme said: “After the explosion, being trapped in the rubble was the most scared I had ever been in my life.

“This was until I arrived at the hospital to be told that George had died.

“Never ever have I felt so scared as in that moment of my life.”

The explosion completely destroyed Greenham’s Lancashire County Council-owned property and caused severe damage to the two neighbouring terraced properties.

The court heard a total of 55 properties were damaged in the blast, which happened at 2.36am.

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, said Greenham had been facing eviction proceedings and had been cutting pipes in the property with the intention of selling them for scrap.

Experts said Greenham had delibertly cut the main 22mm pipe under the floorboard at the top of the stairs causing the explosion between 20 and 42 minutes after the gas began to escape.

Greenham, who suffered a serious head injury and lost much of the use of his right hand in the explosion, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, damaging a gas meter and theft of gas in August.

In his basis of plea, he said he believed the gas had been turned off by another man, Paul Marsh, who was said to have altered the gas meter in Greenham’s property so gas could be received for free, but he died before his trial.

Greenham also accepted being under the influence of drink and drugs when he cut the pipes.

He who showed no emotion in the dock, was given concurrent sentences of one month for the charges of damaging the meter and theft of gas.

After the sentencing Lancashire Police said Greenham's "reckless actions caused the death of a completely innocent toddler".

The force said: "We were called at 2:40am on the evening in question, and were met with total devastation."Our investigation found Greenham was intent on selling the cut pipes for scrap metal and had boasted to witnesses that he would make £400 to buy a car.

"Darren is a truly selfish and wicked man whose main motivation in the build-up to the fatal explosion was financial greed.

"His reckless actions caused the death of a completely innocent toddler, destruction to several homes and £100,000’s worth of damage.

"No sentence will ever make up for the loss of George’s life or reflect the pain and misery Darren has caused.

"No-one should put their child to bed at night, in a place of safety, and not be able to see them alive again."Our thoughts are with George and his family."