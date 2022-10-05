The mum of a "kind and caring" young woman has paid tribute to her daughter after she was crushed to death by a wardrobe in a hotel room.

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found dead in her room at the the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool by her friend in the early hours of 10 September.

Her mum, Nicola Williams, 49, says she is determined to find "every detail" of how the "petite and beautiful" daughter she nicknamed "birdy" lost her life.

Chloe travelled to Liverpool for a night out, and was sharing a room at the city centre hotel, owned by Britannia, with her colleague, who found her body and raised the alarm.

Her mother Nicola said Chloe loved animals and had a little dog called Archie Credit: Family photo

Nicola Williams, from Wrexham, said: "By midnight, she had been drinking shots and so on and she was a bit drunk, so her friend has taken her back to the hotel to sleep it off, and then he's gone back out.

"It seems she has got up out of the bed confused, not knowing where she is, and she's opened the door of the wardrobe maybe thinking it is the toilet or the door to go back out of the room.

"It was a big, old, heavy wardrobe and it's fallen on her and crushed her windpipe."

Chloe was only discovered when her friend returned to the room in the early hours of the morning to find the horrific scene.

He then shouted to get help and two men from other rooms came to help lift the wardrobe off Chloe, but it was too late to save her life.

Her mother said she was a 'kind and caring' daughter Credit: Family photo

Police later arrested the three men and questioned them over Chloe's death, but they were later released with no further action when the circumstances became clear.

Merseyside Police has confirmed her death is now being treated as "accidental".

Speaking about her loss, Nicola said: "She loved animals, she had a little dog called Archie she was obsessed with. There are so many photos of them together.

"My little nickname for her was birdy. She was so petite and little, and when she ate she was like a little bird.

"She was quiet, she was somebody who didn't speak unless it needed saying.

"She was beautiful, but she had struggled with confidence about herself so she didn't really know how beautiful she was and that made her beautiful on the inside as well. She was very kind."

Her mother says she is determined to find out how the incident happened Credit: Family photo

Nicola says she is determined to find out how the incident happened.

She said: "I need to know, as a mum I need to know every detail. I don't know how long she was under there before she died, and we have been told somebody heard a noise from the room around 3am but didn't report it.

"I just cannot believe my daughter is never coming home because of a wardrobe, for the sake of maybe two screws in a wall.

"Every year I take a picture of all my children on the couch in their Christmas outfits, and now there will be someone missing."

A spokesman for Liverpool Council said: "We can confirm that we are carrying out a health and safety investigation into a death at the Adelphi Hotel on 10 September."

Britannia Hotels, which operates the Adelphi, has been contacted for comment.