A long-standing fly-tipping eyesore in Kirkdale has forced a business to close down.

Brunswick Place, which runs between Regent Road and Derby Road, has been used as a dumping ground for many years because of its industrial, non-residential location.

Piled high alongside disused warehouse buildings is a horde of household and other waste, including building materials and mountains of old tyres stretching around the corner into Dunnett Street.

Abandoned, partially broken up cars and shipping containers are also scattered around, along with stacks of old white goods and mattresses.

One business owner, who did not wish to be named, said he had been forced to close down his site as a tyre repair and fitting business because the waste caused an obstruction.

The site has been causing issues since at least 2017. Credit: Liverpool Echo

He said: "It's killed our business. Cameras have been put up to stop further dumping, but it hasn't made any difference.

"I paid out of my own pocket to have skiploads of stuff removed as we couldn't even open our front door because of all the waste that had been dumped here.

"We've now had to find an alternative use for the site as a storage facility for car parts.

"It's been stressful trying to make ends meet. We're employing local lads and I've had to turn customers away who wanted a tyre repaired or fitted."

The council say the waste will be removed in the next two weeks. Credit: PA

A Liverpool city council spokesperson said: "This site has been under investigation by our environmental enforcement team.

"This has led to one person being fined and officers are currently compiling evidence to take a number of other individuals to court.

"The waste will be removed within the next two weeks by our contractors as part of our year-round fly-tipping removal programme.

"The city council takes a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and will prosecute at every opportunity if provided with the right evidence."