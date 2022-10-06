Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports Journalist Emma Sweeney

The family of a Sikh priest permanently brain damaged after a "mindless" attack in Manchester say they have lost the "main jigsaw piece of their life".

Avtar Singh, 63, was knocked unconscious and left for dead in the middle of Tib Street, in the Northern Quarter in June.

The man who was responsible, 28-year-old Claudio Campos, from Manchester, walked away from Singh's motionless body.

The judge called Mr Campos, of Ladybarn Lane, "cruel" as he was sentenced to three years in jail at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Claudio Campos was sentenced for three years in jail Credit: Greater Manchester Police

More than three months on since the attack, Avtar remains in hospital and has been left with permanent brain damage.

His daughter, Sukhveer Singh said: "That night when we got the call we felt tremendously traumatised of what we had to see.

"It felt like that wasn't our dad lying there. This man who meant so much to us in our life is gone.

"That light in his soul has gone and even though he's still with us, you know that what he loved about life just isn't there for him anymore."

Mr Singh was a husband and father. He walked the same route to and from his workplace at textile factory for almost forty years.

Avtar Singh walked the same route to work for nearly 40 years. Credit: Family photo

During that walk in June of this year, he came into contact with Campos.

The 28-year-old, from Chile, wrongly thought Mr Singh had come into contact with his girlfriend's arm.

He pursued Mr Singh down the street and with two punches to the head, beat him to the ground.

This left him with loss of sight in one eye, partial loss of memory and unable to walk.

Avtar Singh's son and daughter spoke to ITV News. Credit: ITV News

His son, Gurdas Singh said: "Dad has always taught us peaceful by nature. This person wasn't peaceful. To be human, you have to be humane.

"It's scarily quiet [without him there].

"Normally I'd hear my dad in the bathroom because he'd always wake up before me or it hear him doing his prayers downstairs. Now, you don't live.

"There's times where you try to smile and all of a sudden you're like, 'why am I smiling?' And you feel guilty for smilings.

Sukhveer added: "Those streets that even we frequented so much can walk past without thinking back to that footage when we saw a dad left for dead."

The family say they have lost their light. Credit: ITV News

As a British Sikh family, the Singh's would usually spend autumn and winter preparing and celebrating festivals such as Diwali and Christmas. But this year, they will not be doing so.

Sukhveer said: "How are we even going to celebrate those things without the person who makes them?

"Diwali is the festival of lights. How can we put lights out when the person who lights up our lives isn't with us right now? He's lying in hospital bed."

The family have been told it will be weeks or even months before he returns home - and he will never make a full recovery.

Avtar and his loved ones will be forced to come to terms with a new normal

Sukhveer said: "We come from a religion that has taught us to live in peace. It's taught us to be calm. It's taught us to be without hatred.

"For the past three months, that's the only thing we've lived with is hatred because this person took away the main jigsaw piece in our life."

