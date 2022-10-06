Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed claims that Erling Haaland has a Real Madrid clause in his contract as 'not true'.

Some media outlets had reported that the superstar City strikers' contract had a clause that allowed him to join the Spanish giants in 2024.

Guardiola said: "It's not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid, or any other team.

"Am I annoyed by the rumours? No, absolutely not. Rumours, and people talking, you cannot control it - so always we have to worry about what we can control.

Guardiola dismissed the rumours in his press conference. Credit: PA

"The important thing is that he has adapted [to City] really well. I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here, and this is the most important thing."

Haaland has been in phenomenal form since joining City, scoring 19 goals in his first 12 games for the club.

The 22-year-old player added another two to his tally against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

He may have got more if Guardiola had not taken him off at half-time, choosing to focus on City's game against Southampton at the weekend

19 Goals scored in Haaland's first 12 games for Manchester City

28 Goals in 22 Champions League games

175 Career goals at age 22 for Haaland

Haaland has broken a slew of records since the start of the season in August. He has scored more goals in his first eight league games than any other player in Premier League history.

His signature was highly coveted from a number of clubs this summer, choosing to follow his father's steps at City - leaving German club Borussia Dortmund.

