A man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault of a football referee after an amateur match in Lancashire.

The referee sustained "significant injuries" during a South Lancashire Counties league game of Platt Bridge FC against Wigan Rose.

The referee previously named as Dave Bradshaw was taken to hospital.

It's been reported that he suffered suffered broken ribs, a concussion, and a broken nose.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "A 24-year-old man has 5 October 2022) been arrested on suspicion of the serious assault of a referee following the Platt Bridge v Wigan Rose Remembrance Cup game on Sunday 2 October 2022."

Platt Bridge, which is in Division Four, confirmed the player who assaulted the referee is no longer with the club and said they are "ashamed of what has happened".

The FA said the incident was one of two to have taken place in Lancashire last weekend.

In a statement released on social media, it said: "We are aware of incidents of assault on a match official and a player during matches played this weekend in Lancashire.

"We have been very clear that all forms of anti-social behaviour, abuse and assaults on match officials and participants are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this in the game.

"We are investigating the incidents as a matter of urgency, working with Lancashire FA who are liaising with the police and supporting the match official and player affected."