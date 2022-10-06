This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

This was the moment Mr Singh was left for dead after Campos' violent and unprovoked attack.

A man who left a "gentle" and "kind" Sikh priest for dead after a "mindless" attack in Manchester has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Claudio Campos, of Ladybarn Lane, knocked Avtar Singh unconscious in broad daylight after he wrongly believed he had come into contact with his girlfriend's arm.

Mr Singh's family say his life will never be the same as Campos' attack left him permanently brain damaged.

The 62-year-old father remains in hospital and is unable to walk and talk three months on from the attack.

Campos pleaded guilty to assault after he was arrested in September and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Singh had walked the same route from his workplace at a textile factory for almost four decades.

But on 23 June 2022, he came into contact with 28-year-old Campus, who wrongly believed he had brushed his girlfriend's arm.

He pursued the priest on Tib Street, in the Northern Quarter, and with two punches to the head, knocked him unconscious and walked away.

CCTV released by police at the time of the attack shows Mr Singh lying in the middle of the street, before being taken to hospital where he has been ever since.

Following intelligence received from the public, Campos was found by police and taken into custody in September, where he admitted the assault.

Campus' vicious attack left Mr Singh with a loss of sight in one eye, partial loss of memory and unable to walk.

In court on Thursday, the judge described Campus as "cruel" as he was sentenced to three years in jail for the "horrific" attack.

Mr Singh's family, who were present in court, said although they are satisfied with the sentence, it "will never be able to piece back the strength and the happiness that our dad was so amazingly built upon.”

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester CID, said: “This was a horrific attack of a much loved family member and community leader which deeply shocked the public.

“I hope today’s verdict gives Mr Singh’s family some relief that the person who has harmed their husband and father has now faced justice and will be sent to prison.

“I would like to thank the public for their help with our investigation and our thoughts are very much with Mr Singh, we hope he is able to return home soon”.

Avtar Singh walked the same route to work for nearly 40 years. Credit: Family photo

Full statement from Mr Singh's family

“When our dad came to this country over 30 years ago, he never imagined that he would be the subject of such a heinous attack which has left him bed-bound and in hospital for as long as he has been.

“As a family, we are truly heartbroken and still struggle to come to terms with the reality of his future and the truth behind this crime.

"He didn't do anything to deserve this situation where he has permanently damaged his sight and lost complete mobility down his right side.

"Although we will never get the strong powerful man, who is the light of our lives back, we are satisfied with the result given by the court today.

“Avtar is a truly brilliant, gentle and kind human being who has spent his whole life looking after everyone around him. He is a tremendous father, a hardworking husband and the most amazing priest who has served communities for generation after generation.

“This attack hasn't just left an ever-bleeding wound on our hearts, it's scarred an entire community who knew him to be the man he was and now isn't.

“We are grateful for the support that people have continued to provide and the justice that Greater Manchester Police have sought for our family.

“Sadly, our fight does not end today as we continue to watch Avtar fight to gain back a quality of life that will see him through recovery.

"We know now that we will never feel as safe as we once thought we were walking through the city centre in Manchester, given this situation was as unprovoked as it was brutal.

“Our dad came to this country to work hard and teach others to preach kindness and move past any hatred in their hearts.

"It's a true shame this person left an elderly man for dead in the middle of the street.

“The law has fought part of our battle today but we will never be able to piece back the strength and the happiness that our dad was so amazingly built upon.”