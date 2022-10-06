A stranger saved the life of an unconscious toddler outside a block of flats after a suspected fall on Merseyside.

Officers arrived at the Whimbrel House flats on St James Drive, Bootle on Wednesday 5 October around 12.40pm after reports that a two-year-old had been found injured outside.

A 25-year-old man saved the girl's life after he found her lying unconscious on the floor outside a block of flats.

Sam McPherson said he heard a "loud thud" on the ground while walking to his vehicle.

A number of police vehicles and a mobile police station were at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

When he walked around the corner he saw a little girl lying on the floor, so he ran over.

He said: "I ran over to see what was going on and she was unconscious not breathing. I don’t have a clue what was running through my mind, I was in a state of shock and panic, and I put her in the recovery position the second I noticed she was out of it and rang 999."It was all a blur they [the ambulance service] weren't long though, the ambulance was there within 10 mins according to my phone logs."

He added: "A woman from the block came out after 10 minutes or so of me looking after her and getting her breathing again. I got her into recovery then she started to breathe again after a second and gained consciousness, thank god."I picked her up to try settle her as she was crying but I didn’t want to move her as god knows what damage was done."

North West Ambulance arrived at the scene first around 11:38am, followed by Merseyside Police who arrived at around 12:40 pm.The child was rushed to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police confirmed "an investigation is now underway into the incident".