The wife of Manchester City footballer Ilkay Gundogan has criticised Manchester's restaurant scene by describing the food as "horrible".

Sara Arfaoui, who married the Manchester City captain earlier this year, was asked on Instagram her favourite place to eat in the city.

She replied: "Sorry, I'm said to be honest but nothing. I tried so bad to find a good restaurant but horrible food everywhere.

The post made on Instagram did not go down well with people in Manchester. Credit: @Sarabenamira - Instagram

"Can't find a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food. Everything is frozen.

"Restaurants here focus on making money with drinks and shot like nightclubs, not quality food. Maybe in London but in Manchester, nothing - I'm sorry."

City manager Pep Guardiola co-owns a Tapas bar in the city centre called Tast. Mana in Ancoats, won a Michelin star in 2019.

Michelin list 11 restaurants in Manchester on their website.

