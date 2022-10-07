An inquest has heard that a coroner was unable to determine whether an overdose of a dementia drug led to the death of a Wigan man.

76-year-old David Fitton was given ten times the correct dose of the drug whilst in respite care at Belong care home in Platt Bridge.

The dad-of-two and grandfather-to-five was there while his wife and carer Jennifer underwent surgery.

But after just three days at the home Mr Fitton was taken to hospital after a carer 'accidentally' administered the wrong dose of his medication.

After assessment he was discharged, but was back in A and E the following morning after his condition worsened. Doctors diagnosed him with aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when food or liquid is breathed into the airways or lungs instead of being swallowed. Mr. Fitton died about ten weeks later.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem examination report gave his cause of death as aspiration pneumonia caused by dysphagia (swallowing problems) of an unknown cause. Despite concerns raised by Mr. Fitton's family the coroner Rachel Syed ruled that "it was not possible to determine" whether the overdose had contributed towards Mr Fitton's death. She delivered a narrative conclusion and said Mr Fitton died as a result of "aspiration pneumonia, sepsis and dysphagia of an unknown cause". She also noted his dementia as a contributory factor in his death.

Following the hearing, Mr Fitton's daughters, Louise and Jayne, said: “Mum was dad’s main carer, but we helped out as much as we could. When we took him to Belong, we thought he was in the best place possible."It was a huge shock when we got the phone call to say he had been given an overdose. Dad was in hospital for ten weeks after that, and it was devastating to see him suffer and deteriorate and know there was nothing we could do to help."It’s been three years since we lost him, but we feel like time has stood still for us as a family as we had so many concerns and questions over what happened. Mum, in particular, has found the pain and grief unbearable."Whilst the inquest has been incredibly difficult as we’ve had to relive everything again, at least we have some answers now. We know that nothing will ever bring dad back to us."

Coroner Ms Syed ruled that the "accidental overdose", which happened on the morning of June 19, was down to several factors, including "human error" and a lack of marking on the syringe, which caused the carer to "become confused".

"The error was quickly recognised and an onsite nurse was summoned," the record of inquest reads.

David Fitton died ten weeks after he received the overdose at the Belong care home in Platt Bridge Credit: MEN MEDIA

Susan Goldsmith, chief operating officer for Belong, said: “Mr Fitton was a well-liked member of the Belong community and we are deeply saddened at the circumstances surrounding his passing. We continue to offer our thoughts and condolences to Mr Fitton’s family.“While the coroner noted from the medical evidence that the actions of our team did not cause his passing, this incident was taken extremely seriously in Belong. We immediately reviewed our practices, safeguards and training around the administration of very low dose and complex liquid medications before implementing a number of changes that have been formally cascaded to the wider organisation to prevent a similar incident from happening again.“On behalf of Belong, I would to like to offer my apologies and condolences to Mr Fitton’s family at this distressing time.”