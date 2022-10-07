Fans have been paying tribute to Liverpool DJ Frank Moran who has died.

Working under the name of Talk2Frank he was well known in the city's club scene, and his sudden death in his 20's has shocked fans.

In a statement city centre venue Lost Lounge said: "Today we lost one of our own. Talk2Frank sadly passed away today."Only Frank could empty the upstairs like he did and bring the party downstairs!

"Didn’t matter that there was a couple of big hitters fresh from Creamfields, they couldn’t come anywhere near you Frank."Top came off for the end of the set and no one wanted to go home. You had only just started , gone far too soon mate."

It was a sentiment echoed by local leaders near Frank's home in Garston.

Councillor Sam Gorst said the whole area was in mourning: "Many residents are remembering the life and memories of Frank Moran.

"Someone who clearly had an enormous impact on many lives, both young and old."The love people had for him and the love they felt from him is not easy to put in words. I didn't know Frank well but what I did like was the fact that he listened and was straight talking, qualities I admire in a person."From the amazing words, pictures and hurt that I have seen and felt today I know that he was most certainly a very special young man. Rest in peace Frank."

Lynnie Williams, Labour Councillor for Chessington, said: "Not even sure where to begin, being a youth worker under the bridge was the greatest honour and privilege I've ever had, watching so many kids grow in so many ways, they truly enriched my life and none more so than Frank Moran. My permanent headache, my biggest heart."I am absolutely devastated for Laura, your beautiful son, our family and the whole community. Frank I will forever be in your debt for watching out for my Toby, no one will ever really know just how much that meant to me, he loved you like a brother, and you him."

Next weekend Frank was due to headline an event, called Peace Patrol, at Lost Lounge, and it will now be a tribute to the DJ, raising funds to help his family.

Peace Patrol said: "We received the devastating and heartbreaking news this morning about the passing of our Headline DJ."For everyone that knew Frank, they knew he was always the life and soul of every party and was always up for a good time. Frank was due to play for us next Saturday for the launch of our event Peace Patrol at Lost Lounge. We are absolutely devastated he is no longer here with us to not be able to."Our event will now purely be a night remembering Frank, And every single penny we raise will now go to his family...We are absolutely devastated right now and we send all our strength and love to Frank's family in this heart breaking time."