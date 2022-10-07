Manchester City winger Jack Grealish says he is learning how to DJ, calling himself 'DJ Grealo'.

In an interview with BT Sport, Grealish said he was not very good at it currently but was slowly making progress.

Grealish said: "I like every type of music. I'm actually trying to learn to DJ at the moment. Yeah, 'DJ Grealo'.

"I'm awful but everything takes time. I want to do a bit of everything, 80s and 90s - a bit of everything I reckon.

"I'm trying to learn Spanish as well. I want to learn some stuff outside of football, have a hobby and stuff.”

Grealish has also touted himself as a club promoter. Credit: PA Images

Grealish has previously said he fancies himself as a club promoter somewhere like Tenerife or Ibiza.

The forward has been in impressive form in the last few weeks after previously receiving some criticism for a dip in form.

Earlier this summer, Grealish was spotted going to Ibiza with DJ Russke, which may have spiked his interest in the hobby.

Fans of the England winger will have to keep their eyes peeled on the DJ sets around Manchester over the next few months for a potential appearance.

