An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a road crash in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to Gisburn Road in Sawley at 10.48am on Thursday 6 October, to reports of a serious collision involving a HGV and a Chrysler car.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.

Lancashire Police are asking for witness, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their investigation to contact them.