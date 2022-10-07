A man has died and another has been injured by a falling tree.

Members of the public frantically tried to rescue the men but sadly a 26-year-old died a short time later.

The other man's injuries are not life threatening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to the incident on Darley Street in Sale at around 3:30pm on Thursday 6 October, with fire crews also attending.

The road backed onto the canal path, which was completely cordoned off for numerous hours, until around 8.30 pm.

The force is now looking for witnesses or any doorbell footage, to help with the investigation to understand the full circumstances.

The tree came down around shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday 6 October. Credit: MEN Media

Residents said they were 'worried' when they arrived home to see the huge emergency services presence, with many unaware of what had happened.

Others spoke of their upset after learning a man had died.

One resident of Darley Street said: "I didn't know what had gone on, I just heard a really loud noise earlier this afternoon - and not long after there were loads of police here closing off the road."

Another said: "I had no idea what has gone on, but it looks really serious and makes you worried when it is right outside your house."

Fire crews and police, including forensics, attended the scene on Osborne Terrace, in Sale. Credit: MEN Media

Police say the family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Reeve of the Trafford division said: “This is a devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends affected at this difficult time, especially of the man who sadly lost his life.

"I would also like to thank the public who tried to help at the time immediately after the incident happened, their actions were brave and appreciated by all the emergency services.

“We are continuing with our enquiries at this time to understand how the tree fell and are appealing for anyone in the local area to get in touch if they feel they have any information that may help.”