Police are searching for fans believed to have been "throwing missiles" at a Blackpool football match.

It is claimed supporters, from both sides who were separated by a wooden fence, were throwing the objects during half time at the team's game against Blackburn Rovers on 31 August.

Lancashire Police has now released pictures of those it wants to speak to following reports of the disorder in an away area between the North and East Stand.

The top two rows of images are believed to be Blackpool fans and the bottom row of images are believed to be Blackburn Rovers fans.

PC Byron Worrall, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘’We are appealing for information to identify a number of fans following reports of disorder.

‘’Do you recognise the people pictured? If so, please let us know.’’

The incident occurred at Bloomfield Road. Credit: PA

Four men have already been arrested and charged with throwing a missile.

Another man in his 20s, a Blackburn Rovers fan, was voluntarily interviewed and has been reported for summons for public order and throwing a missile adjacent to the pitch offences.

A further five men, all Blackburn Rovers fans are due to be interviewed by police in the coming weeks.