Manchester rapper Aitch has agreed to become an ambassador for a Down's syndrome charity.

Aitch, who was born in New Moston, wrote a song called 'My G' earlier this year about his sister Gracie, who has Down's syndrome.

He donated some of the budget of the music video for the song to the Down's Syndrome Association (DSA), who he is now ambassador for.

Aitch said: “My little sister Gracie is an inspiration to me and my family, so becoming an Ambassador for the Down’s Syndrome Association, DSA, the only charity in UK which addresses all aspects of Down’s syndrome, means I can help to promote the profile of the DSA on a global basis and here at home in UK, hopefully engaging and educating more younger people along the way.

"By representing the DSA, I hope I can make a difference for my sister and everyone else around the world with Down’s syndrome, who have as much right to a fully inclusive life as the rest of us. I can’t wait to get started.”

Aitch and his sister Grace Credit: DSA/Aitch

In his role as Ambassador Aitch will be raising awareness for the DSA’s work, attending events, and supporting fundraising efforts.

Carol Boys, DSA Chief Executive said: “We are so excited to welcome Aitch as our latest DSA Ambassador.

"He represents a powerful voice for the younger generation, and, through his incredible music, awareness of the DSA and its work will be strengthened nationally and globally.

"On top of that, Aitch’s donations make an enormous difference to our work in supporting thousands of people who have Down’s syndrome, their families, and carers.

"So, I would like to say a huge thank you to Aitch for agreeing to come on board, and to the team at Capitol Records UK/EMI for their support, we look forward to a long and rewarding relationship.”

Aitch has two BRIT Award nominations, eight UK top ten singles and high profile collaborations with Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Ashanti, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Ed Sheeran.

