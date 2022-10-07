Play Brightcove video

ITV journalist Rob Smith was at the inquiry in Bolton

A planning inquiry is underway to decide whether developers will be given permission to build a revised scheme for a golf course, hotel and housing on parkland in Bolton.

Councillors in the town rejected plans put forward for Hulton Park, by Peel L&P, which would change a scheme which was previously granted permission.

The company have appealed that decision.

A previous version of plans to build on the park has already been approved

The developers want to bring the prestigious Ryder Cup tournament to the town in the 2030s, and believe their altered proposals stand a better chance of securing that.

The Planning Inspectorate is holding a two-day inquiry, to hear from Peel L&P as well as the scheme's objectors and supporters.

The inquiry is taking place at a hotel in Bolton town centre

Peel L&P accept that some harm will be done to the town's greenbelt but insist the economic, social and wellbeing benefits outweigh that.

Another planning inquiry ruled that was the case for the original scheme.

They say their revised proposal will see less greenbelt used for housing than in its previous incarnation, increase heritage protections for the Georgian park and safeguard more biodiversity.

Developers say their plans would financially benefit the North West

Their lawyer told the hearing the new plans would add £1bn to the North West economy, compared to £750m previously, and stated that jobs will be created and sports participation increased.

Richard Knight, from Peel L&P, insisted the proposals benefit the town as a whole.

Bolton Council itself is not standing by its planning refusal at the appeal.

It said it sought legal advice, as is "normal practice" ahead of the hearing, to "assess whether the grounds for refusal were sufficiently robust to be defended."

A spokesperson added: “Based on this advice, the council will not be able to appoint external experts to defend the reasons given for refusal of this planning application."

Planning Inspector Dominic Young will not be hearing a defence from Bolton Council

The authority's decision has left individual councillors, campaigners and objectors giving their views to the hearing on why they oppose the new scheme.

They told the appeal their concerns included traffic levels, loss of or damage to historical elements in park and impacts on the park's ecology - with tree loss and damage to wildlife habitats. One said it would be an "act of vandalism" on the park.

Several of those opposed to the scheme told the inquiry about their concerns for the park's environment

Some questioned whether the sought-after Ryder Cup on the site would bring the predicted economic and social benefits, given the changing financial landscape of the sport amid the impact of the new LIV golf series.

Sandra Hesketh, from campaign group HEART, said she was also concerned about potential urban sprawl.

The planning inspector will give his decision on the plans at a later date.