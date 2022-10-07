Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas reports from the festival.

Filmmakers and industry experts have flocked to the region for the Bolton Film Festival.

The event this year boasts 61 UK premieres and 29 world premieres and will also has talks from key industry figures - and a session hosted by comedian Joe Lycett.

There have been more than 2,700 submissions this year and the festival has also been named in the top 10 best reviewed festivals worldwide.

The festival started in 2017 when local filmmaker Adrian Barber decided that Bolton was the perfect place to have a celebration of film.

Only three years later in 2020, it became BAFTA-accredited - one of very few in the North West.

Adrian, the festival director, said: “There’s a tangible energy building around this year’s festival.

"Filmmakers are flying in from all around the world, it’s great to see so many people getting in touch about their travel plans to Bolton.

"For many of them it’ll be their first time here– and that goes for many of our UK filmmakers too.”

The Clarkson Twins, who wrote BBC horror series Red Rose, attended Bolton Film Festival. Credit: BBC

Bolton-born screenwriters Paul and Michael Clarkson - known as the Clarkson Twins - attended the festival following the success of their recent drama ‘Red Rose’.

Michael Clarkson also produced the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was nominated for several awards.

Bolton Film Festival is running until Sunday 9 October and will move online from Wednesday 11 October until Sunday 23 October.

