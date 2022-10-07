Two men are being questioned after police found hundreds of thousands of pounds in a car in Salford.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Falcon, a clampdown on money laundering being carried out by Greater Manchester Police.

The car was stopped near Pendleton Island last night and officers found around £225,000 pounds in cardboard boxes. Two men aged 22 and 60 were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Joseph Harrop, of GMP’s Economic Crime and Cyber Unit, said: “This was an excellent example of partnership working between the ECU and Roads Policing to recover and detain what is suspected to be criminally derived cash from the streets of Manchester.

“This seizure is another positive result for Operation Falcon that has seen more than £800,000 seized since it was launched in May this year.

“Cash-based money-laundering often funds serious and organised crime, and Operation Falcon will continue to target those suspected to be involved.

“No matter how hard attempts are made to hide the money, we will find it and reinvest it back into the communities of Greater Manchester.”